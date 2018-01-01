People Flock to Lizard's Thicket Hoping for Good Fortune

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - For a lot of people, a new year means new beginnings and new goals.

To help with those goals, folks headed out to Lizard's Thicket to get a traditional New Years plate complete with the legendary good fortune foods.

"Porkchops, collards and black eyed peas," said Sara Krisnow, community relations manager with Lizard's Thicket, "those southern staples are said to bring good luck and wealth in the new year."

Krisnow says this is their busiest day of the year, and that they start preparing on December 26th.

"We'll probably serve close to 14,000 meals today," Krisnow said.

That's what brought Cathy Munnerlyn and her husband in.

"We do this every year on New Years day, it's a tradition," Munnerlyn said.

