People Protest Outside 5 Points Bar Following Assault

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Protestors stood outside a bar in Columbia's Five Points Saturday, demanding change and action after a violent incident at the club last month.

A group came with signs and chanted slogans outside the Pour House, a bar on Harden Street.

Back on March 19th, Columbia police say 29-year-old Daniel Wells, an owner of the bar, put 22-year-old Daniel Chisholm in a chokehold. Chisholm lost consciousness, and police say Wells then threw the victim to the ground.

The force of the collision caused Wells to lose several teeth and suffer a broken jaw. The victim has since been released from the hospital, but is still receiving medical treatment.

The protestors wrote messages in chalk outside the bar, one of which said, "put Pour House in the poor house."

The incident was captured on cell phone video that's been widely circulated on the internet.

The protestors say they feel the actions seen in the video are unjustified, and they want the bar to shut down.

Wells is a student at USC. School President Harris Pastides released a statement on the incident, which said in part:

"The aggressive behavior exhibited is not consistent with the expectations we have for our neighbors in Five Points. The videos that are now surfacing are disconcerting to say the least."

"Our immediate concern is Ryan’s recovery. We have been in touch with him and offered the full support of the university as his injuries heal and he returns to class."

Columbia Police say document show that Wells is one of the owners of the establishment. He's since been released on bond.

Police have not determined a motive in the incident.

