Person Barricaded Inside Northeast Richland County Home

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a person is barricaded inside a home in northeast Richland County.

Officers are outside a home in the 200 block of Elders Pond Circle, which is off Hard Scrabble Road.

Deputies have not yet said why the person won't leave the home. Negotiators are on the scene.

There is a heavy police presence near the scene. Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

WLTX.com will have more details as they become available.

© 2017 WLTX-TV