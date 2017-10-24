Shots Fired at NE Richland County Home, Person Barricaded Inside

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a person is barricaded inside a home in northeast Richland County.

Officers say around 5:30 p.m Tuesday, they got a call of shots fired at a house in the 200 block of Elders Pond Circle, which is off Hard Scrabble Road.

Deputies say a woman was able to escape from the home after the shots were fired, and was not hurt.

"We're not really sure what's going on inside, that's what we're trying to figure out," said Deputy Katelyn Jasak with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies have not yet said why the person won't leave the home. Negotiators, along with the sherif's department's special response team, are on the scene.

"We're not going to rush it, we're going to be out here all night if that's what it takes," Jasak said.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene. Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

WLTX.com will have more details as they become available.

© 2017 WLTX-TV