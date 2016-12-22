Person Died from Cold in Columbia's Five Points

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says a person died from the cold outside a restaurant in Columbia's Five Points.

Watts says the person was found near the Cookout Restaurant at 1100 Harden Street Wednesday night.

An autopsy showed the person died from hypothermia due to exposure to cold nighttime temperatures. The person is not being identified until their next of kin can be notified.

The death has been ruled accidental, and no foul play is suspected.