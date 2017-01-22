Person Found Shot in Home

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just after midnight and found one person shot and killed.

Officials from the Richland County Sheriff's Department say they responded to the 200 block of Cherrywood Drive and found the male victim with a wound to the upper body. First responders and the coroner were notified.

Deputies say the shooting incident could have been accidental. Nicholas Butler, 21, was arrested and is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

