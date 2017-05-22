Person Killed on I-20 was Driving Wrong Way, Troopers Say

Lexington County, SC (WLTX)- State troopers say a person who was killed on Interstate 20 Monday morning was driving the wrong way before the fatal collision.
The collision happened in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Bush River Road around 3:30 a.m.
According to troopers, a Nissan was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck a tractor-trailer head on. The driver, who the coroner says was not wearing a seat belt, was then thrown from the Nissan and sustained fatal injuries to his head.
The person who died has been identified as 38-year-old Jamie Elliott Watson of Lexington.
Traffic in that area was blocked for several hours while emergency crews dealt with the collision.
