Person Shot at College Apartment Complex in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night at a Columbia apartment complex.

The incident happened at the Village Apartments, which are just off Shop Road near Interstate 77. A witness told News19 the incident took place around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies say one person was shot at the scene and received non life-threatening injuries. Officers did not immediately have further details.

Those apartments designed and catered for University of South Carolina students.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or e-mail a tip in to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. You can also text information in by texting "TIPSC" plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Either way you choose, your identity will remain anonymous, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

