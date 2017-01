(Photo: Thinkstock)

(WLTX) -- One person was sent to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday morning.

Officials from the City of Cayce say the incident happened at a Taco Bell Restaurant on Knox Abbott Road in Cayce at around 11:30 a.m. The male was transported to a local hospital and we do not know his condition.

