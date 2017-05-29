'Persons of Interest' Wanted in Deadly Finlay Park Shooting

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say they want to find two persons of interested connected to a deadly shooting in Finlay Park.

Laron Marin, 37, was shot Saturday night at park, and later died at the hospital. Investigators believe Martin and an unidentified suspect were arguing before the shooting occurred.

Police said late Monday, however, that two women may have information on the crime which could help in the case. Police only have a vague description of the women, and say they were together at the park that night. One had on a pink dress, while the other had on a grey dress.

If citizens have information about the case/suspect or persons of interest, they are encouraged to call, text or submit online, their anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.

CALL toll-free, 1-888-CRIME-SC

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with "TIPSC,” followed by the tip information

LOG onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click the red "Submit a tip” tab

© 2017 WLTX-TV