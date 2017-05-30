Arrest Made in Deadly Finlay Park Shooting

Gene A. Morris, Jr. (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at Finlay Park over the weekend, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Gene Autrey Morris, Jr., 22, is charged with unlawful possession of a pistol, according to Columbia Police.

Investigators say Morris, who was initially a person of interest in the case, was arrested late Tuesday afternoon after an extensive interview process.

Police say preliminary information led investigators to broadcast a bulletin with information about the crime and suspect’s vehicle internally and to surrounding law enforcement agencies. A CPD patrol officer found Morris at a Bentley Court apartment overnight, along with the vehicle believed to have been used by him to flee to crime scene, according to police.

Police say Morris got into an argument with 37-year-old Laron Martin, who is reported to have been verbally harassing two women in the park prior to the shooting.



Investigators say they believe Morris was called by one of the women. Police say they believe Morris went to his home to get a gun after the phone call and before going to the park. Morris took the gun to the park without a valid concealed weapons permit according to police.

Police say Morris left the scene after the shooting and did not call police to report the incident. Investigators say they are continuing to interview witnesses and will be in touch with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding possible additional charges in the case.

