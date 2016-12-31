WLTX
Close

PHOTOS: Famously Hot New Year 2017

wltx 2:17 AM. EST January 01, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It was a fun night in Columbia as the city and tens of thousands of people rang in the New Year.

Here's a look at the images from the partygoers, performances, and pyrotechnics (fireworks) from the big celebration! 

PHOTOS: Famously Hot New Year


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories