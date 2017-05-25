PHOTOS: South Carolina's Missing Children

(Photo: -)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Wednesday is National Missing Children's Day, a day dedicated to encouraging people to make child safety a priority and a reminder to continue efforts to reunite missing children with their families.

Each year more than 450,000 children are reported missing, some from right here in South Carolina. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) currently shows some 50 children missing from the Palmetto State.

Take a few minutes to look at these missing children from South Carolina. You might be the one person who has seen them and didn't know it. You may hold the one missing piece of the puzzle.

If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, at 1-800-843-5678 or visit their website.

