Picture Released of Car Wanted in Columbia Attempted Murder Case

A surveillance photo of the wanted car. (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have released a picture of a car wanted in connection with the shooting of a driver in Columbia last week.

The car, which is possibly a green, mid-2000’s model Toyota Corolla was involved in a shooting incident at the 2800 block of Booker Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. on April 20, 2017.

Columbia police say a driver was shot and crashed into a house in the Booker Washington Heights neighborhood Thursday evening.

Police say they believe the victim was hit by gunfire while driving in the area, and crashed into an abandoned home. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

People with information about the vehicle or crime are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with "TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.

