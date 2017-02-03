Donations are stacking up for Anderson County Sheriff's Office animal control officer Jamie Turner, who lost her home to a fire this weekend.

Cristina Turner, Jamie's mother, said the fire likely started when the family's 200- to 300-pound pig, Fern, somehow knocked over a secured heat lamp, and the fire spread to the family's Starr home Saturday afternoon.

Cristina, Jamie and Jamie's 14-month-old daughter, Brayleigh, share the home. Cristina is a volunteer with the Sheriff's Office's search and rescue team.

Fern survived, Cristina Turner said, as did two goats who shared the pig pen, two horses and an outdoor dog.

The pig has been depressed since the fire and just started to act normally again on Wednesday, Cristina Turner said.

Two indoor dogs, named Cooper and Grace, and three birds died in the fire.

Cooper was well-known in the neighborhood as a stubby-legged Jack Russell and dachshund mix who would dance around the horses as the family went for 10- to 15-mile trail rides, Cristina Turner said.

The family cremated their animals Wednesday, saw tarps go over the remains of the home and dealt with insurance officials before moving into an Anderson home they had been preparing to sell.

The home was expected to go on the market Monday.

Cristina Turner said it was a blessing to have a home to move into when many others would be scrambling for an apartment.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said Jamie Turner is an excellent officer with a passion for animals, which makes the loss of her pets a tough blow.

Donations to the family have piled up at the Sheriff's Office building on Carl Anderson Way across from the Civic Center of Anderson. Clothes and personal supplies, even paper plates, have been donated, McBride said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Anita Donley, a special operations administrative assistant for the Sheriff's Office.

Donley said the fundraising page was set up Sunday night. It had already raised $6,950 of a $10,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

Turner asked that anyone donating supplies or through the fundraising page leave their name and address so she can send personal thanks.

"That's how grateful she is," Donley said.

The Anderson Independent Mail