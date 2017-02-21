A wild hog in Fairfield County. (Photo: Gene Belk)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Wild hogs are in every county of South Carolina. The pigs are a big problem, but one Midlands company is finding an opportunity in fighting the feral hogs.

"They'll tear up anything you've got. They'll try to climb over the pen, they'll try to bite you, fight you. They are pretty rough," said Gene Belk in an interview on February 13.

Belk has been dealing with wild hogs for the last 10 years. Just a few days after the February interview, Belk caught 11 hogs in his trap.

Justin Ludy is the founder and CEO of Palmetto Wildlife Extractors, he has been working in the nuisance wildlife business for 15 years.

"Over the last couple of years, I would say two to three (years), we have noticed an influx in the feral hog issue," said Ludy. The increasing pig problem is an opportunity for businesses like Ludy's.

Ludy said, "They'll damage all types of agriculture stuff and also grass, and golf courses. You name it, they'll do it. It looks like a plow comes through once they come in through an area."

He says when they are working a piece of property, the goal is to eliminate at least 70% of the feral hogs.

According to Ludy, "Our focus is, to figure out the head count of the nuisance hog or the sounder group. And then what we do is condition them to one location."

Once the hogs have gotten comfortable eating the bait, the technology takes over. Ludy said, "Our trap essentially allows us to monitor it remotely through our cameras, and we can drop the door remotely, and we dispatch the hogs."

In a phone interview, Dr. Shari Rodriguez of Clemson University said, "Hogs are exponential in their population growth. Females can have up to three litters a year." She said the liters can be from five up to 13.

Rodriguez also said, "We do have some hot spots in the state: Abbeville, Dillon, Marion, Newberry, Sumter and Williamsburg counties. Those counties correlates to the highest reported takes of hogs."

If you suspect you have got a hog problem, Ludy says to get it taken care of as soon as possible. He said, "We've watched these little piglets turn into mature hogs, within a couple of months. It is really crazy how fast they grow and the damage they do."

