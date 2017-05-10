Pilot Flies Confederate Flag Banner Over Downtown Columbia

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A pilot flew a Confederate flag banner over downtown Columbia Wednesday afternoon, in apparent effort to express disappointment that the banner is no longer at the State House..

The banner was flown behind a small two-seat airplane that made multiple passes over the capitol, and could easily be seen by anyone near downtown Columbia.

Wednesday was Confederate Memorial Day, a state approved holiday that honors those who fought in the Confederacy.

The banner also had the words "no compromise!" and a link to a website on it. On the website, the group responsible calls themselves the "Virginia Flaggers," and appear to be upset about the 2015 decision to remove the flag from the grounds of the capitol complex.

The banner was removed less than a month after the Charleston church massacre that left nine people dead.

The Virginia Flaggers say they plan more flyovers and to put other Confederate flags across the state.

