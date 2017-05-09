Pilot Safe After Plane Crashes Near Myrtle Beach

(Photo: WBTW)

Myrtle Beach, SC (WLTX) - The pilot of a small airplane is safe after crashing just off the coast of Myrtle Beach late Tuesday afternoon.

The plane went down near Myrtle Beach State Park around 5:15 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

A Myrtle Beach International Airport spokesman told WBTW that the plane was a private Mooney aircraft. The plane took off from the airport, then had to be ditched into the ocean near Springmaid Pier.

The pilot was the only person on the plane. That person received treatment by EMTs.

