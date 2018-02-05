Pine Ridge Middle school students sign posters for the victims of the train crash and their families (Photo: WLTX)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - After an early morning train crash on Sunday involving an Amtrak train and a freight train, a local school was opened to help survivors from the crash.

Pine Ridge Middle School wanted to do more. So students at the school made cards for those affected by the train crash.

These sixth graders wrote messages of encouragement, "I am praying for you," and "I hope you get well soon."

Students made about 100 cards in all and they also made posters for the families of the two men who were killed in the crash.

