Plane makes emergency landing at Charlotte airport after bird strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Delta flight from Charlotte to Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing Friday after it struck a bird.

According to Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials, an alert was called in from the crew about a possible strike just before 9:30 a.m. Officials say the plane landed safely and taxied to the gate.

Delta Airlines released the following statement after the strike:

"The crew of Delta flight 1591 from Charlotte to Atlanta elected to return to Charlotte after encountering a bird shortly after departure. The McDonnell Douglas MD-88 aircraft landed without incident, taxied to the gate normally and the 122 customers are being reaccommodated on alternate flights. The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the inconvenience."

Officials say that no one was injured during the incident.

Last week, an American Airlines flight bound for Gulfport, Mississippi struck a deer on takeoff at Charlotte Douglas.

No further details were made available.

