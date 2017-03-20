Planning for Gamecock Women in Stockton

Gamecock Women Basketball Team (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The Gamecock women's basketball team is heading to Stockton, Ca to play in the Sweet Sixteen.

If you're planning on heading out there to watch, you'll want to buy your tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets are going for $25.50 per game, $17.50 for seniors and children, and $43 all session.

Flights from Columbia or Charlotte airports to surrounding Stockton airports range from $400 to $1000+ round trip. That's if you're leaving the midlands on the 24 th and coming back on the 28 th.

Flights don't go directly from Columbia or Charlotte to Stockton.

A search on Expedia shows that about 20 hotels in the greater Stockton area are already sold out, especially those near the arena.

However, there are still some beds left, with prices ranging from $50 to $250 a night.

If you'll be there for both the sweet sixteen and elite eight games, you'll have some of your weekend for exploring the area.

The Northern Californian town has vineyards, parks and museums. If you want to venture out, Stockton is about an hour from Sacramento, San Jose and San Francisco.

