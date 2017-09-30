Pleasant Weather Continues

Sunny Monday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The dry, pleasant weather will continue Sunday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

Saturday started off with some clouds and a few showers, but the sun returned during the afternoon. High temperatures were in the middle 80s.

A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening, this will bring in a reinforcing shot of cooler air. Low temperatures Sunday will start off in the middle 50s.

High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the middle to upper 70s under sunny skies. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Some moisture will be coming in off the Atlantic to start the workweek. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will still be pleasant.

High pressure will be anchored over the Northeast and will dominate the weather for the East Coast. It will be warming up during the week with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s by the end of the workweek.

No rain is expected through Saturday.

