Police: 1 Person Dead; Suspects Sought in Shooting

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia police are investigating a shooting in the 7300 block of Patterson Road.

Police say that the shooting happened around 9:30 pm in the 7300 block of Patterson road, which is just off Garners Ferry road.

Police say through tweets that one male has died from injuries. The Richland County Coroner's office will conduct an autopsy.

Police may be looking for more than one suspect.

If you have any information to help in the investigation, call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV