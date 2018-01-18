Police: $5K Reward Offered for Information about Death of Man Found in Sumter County

Jarvis Omar Rush (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding the death of a Sumter man this past weekend.

Deputies discovered the body of 34-year-old Jarvis Omar Rush in a grassy lot on East Newberry Street at about 10:30 a.m. January 13.

Investigators say the body, which appeared to be shot several times, was discovered several hours after the shooting took place.

(Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit at 803-436-2002 or Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

• Call 888-CRIME-SC 888-274-6372.

• Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

• LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

© 2018 WLTX-TV