Police: $5K Reward Offered for Information about Death of Man Found in Sumter County

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding the death of a Sumter man this past weekend.
Deputies discovered the body of 34-year-old Jarvis Omar Rush in a grassy lot on East Newberry Street at about 10:30 a.m. January 13.
Investigators say the body, which appeared to be shot several times, was discovered several hours after the shooting took place.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit at 803-436-2002 or Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
• Call 888-CRIME-SC 888-274-6372.
• Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
• LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
