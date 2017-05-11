Police around the country react to tragic loss of Yell Co. deputy killed in line of duty

DARDANELLE, Ark. (KTHV) -- Law enforcement officers all over the country are saluting an officer that was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Lieutenant Kevin C. Mainhart, 46, of the Yell County Sheriff’s Department was killed in the line of duty Thursday during a traffic stop west of Dardanelle, Arkansas along State Highway 27 near the junction of Slo-Fork Road.
Lieutenant Mainhart served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a Security Forces Officer. He then returned to Russellville where he worked for the Arkansas Tech Public Safety. His next move was to West Memphis where he served in the West Memphis Police Department. He worked for the West Memphis Police Department for 20 years and left as a Captain. The past five years he has been working for the Yell County Sheriff's Office.
Many officers and police department across America took to social media to express their condolences and give Lieutenant Mainhart a final salute.
We will continue to update the story with more reactions from police officers in the United States.
A candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday night at 6:30 on the Arkansas River in Dardanelle to honor Lieutenant Mainhart and the two others killed in Yell County today.
