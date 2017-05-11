Police around the country react to tragic loss of Yell Co. deputy killed in line of duty

Kevin Mainhart

DARDANELLE, Ark. (KTHV) -- Law enforcement officers all over the country are saluting an officer that was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

Lieutenant Kevin C. Mainhart, 46, of the Yell County Sheriff’s Department was killed in the line of duty Thursday during a traffic stop west of Dardanelle, Arkansas along State Highway 27 near the junction of Slo-Fork Road.

Lieutenant Mainhart served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a Security Forces Officer. He then returned to Russellville where he worked for the Arkansas Tech Public Safety. His next move was to West Memphis where he served in the West Memphis Police Department. He worked for the West Memphis Police Department for 20 years and left as a Captain. The past five years he has been working for the Yell County Sheriff's Office.

Many officers and police department across America took to social media to express their condolences and give Lieutenant Mainhart a final salute.

Officer Tommy Norman with the Little Rock Police Department:

Arkansas law enforcement lost one of its own today as Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart of the Yell County Sheriff's Department... Posted by Officer Tommy M Norman on Thursday, May 11, 2017

Chicago Police Department:

CPD would like to send their condolences to the Yell County Sheriff's Department and the Mainhart family for the Loss of Lt Mainhart . pic.twitter.com/7fltu5CiIf — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) May 11, 2017

Little Rock Police Department:

Today a fellow officer in Yell county was shot and killed in the line of duty. LRPD officers will be honoring this... Posted by Little Rock Police Department on Thursday, May 11, 2017

Trinidad Police Department:

Our Condolences: Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart, Yell County Sheriff's Department, Arkansas https://t.co/lRY8CBzX9Y pic.twitter.com/xUfUGQwC0A — Trinidad Police (@TrinidadCoPD) May 11, 2017

Independence County Sheriff's Department:

The men and women of the Independence County Sheriff's Department would like to express our condolences to the... Posted by Independence County Sheriffs Department on Thursday, May 11, 2017

Warrenton Police Department:

The Warrenton Police Department sends its sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of Lt. Kevin Mainhart. https://t.co/woQY4fPlgx — Warrenton Police (@WarrentonPolice) May 11, 2017

Hot Springs Police Department:

It has been confirmed that Yell County Deputy Sheriff has been shot and killed in the line of duty this morning. Lt.... Posted by Hot Springs Police Department on Thursday, May 11, 2017

Yuma Police Department:

Yell County Sheriff's Department, Arkansas

Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart was shot and killed while conducting a... https://t.co/f3tZYrz24x — Yuma Police (@yumapolice1) May 11, 2017

Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Yell County Sheriff's Office as we mourn the loss of Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart. Lt. Mainhart was shot and killed conducting a traffic stop. Posted by Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police on Thursday, May 11, 2017

El Cajon Police Department:

A horrific Domestic Violence in Arkansas claims 3 souls including a #yellcountysheriff https://t.co/x1tolgow8v Thoughts and prayers to All pic.twitter.com/sX2PJ4jFMj — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) May 11, 2017

Austin, Arkansas Police Department:

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Yell County, Arkansas Sheriff's Department as they cope with the loss of Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart Please remember his family and friends during this tragedy. Posted by Austin, AR Police Department on Thursday, May 11, 2017

Port Authority Police Department:

Always remember: Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart, Yell County Sheriff's Department, Arkansas https://t.co/pNHOku1IDD pic.twitter.com/lCX3uRWxcY — Port Authority PD (@PGHTransitPD) May 11, 2017

NEA Dispatch:

END OF WATCH: Deputy shot in Yell County is Lt. Kevin Mainhart. He served West Memphis for 20 years. Posted by Dispatch NEA on Thursday, May 11, 2017

Guns and Hoses of North Texas:

We Send Our Thoughts & Prayers To

Yell County Sheriff's Department For The Loss Of Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/K98vLkv9eH — Guns & Hoses of NTX (@GunsandHosesTX) May 11, 2017

West Memphis Fire Department:

Please pray for Kevin Mainharts family and the Yell County Sheriff's Department. No details but preliminary word... https://t.co/T2nVXHKHaF — West Memphis Fire (@WMFireDept) May 11, 2017

Clarkstown Police Department:

The Clarkstown Police Department sends our condolences to the family of Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart and the men and... https://t.co/4KqmLfCQ4e — Clarkstown Police (@clarkstownpd) May 11, 2017

Pima County Sheriff's Office:

Rest in peace Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart EOW: 05/11/17 Our thoughts are with your family, friends & fellow officers pic.twitter.com/F8SKEJoVto — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) May 11, 2017

North Little Rock Police Department:

NLRPD sends it's thoughts & prayers to the Yell Co Sheriff's Dept & the family of Lt. Kevin Mainhart. May He Rest In Peace. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/A7LascuPp2 — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) May 11, 2017

New York Police Department Ceremonial Unit:





Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the family & friends of #YellCounty #Arkansas Sheriff's Office Lt Kevin Mainhart

May he rest in eternal peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/2utZyVuw1Q — NYPD Ceremonial Unit (@NYPDCeremonial) May 11, 2017

A candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday night at 6:30 on the Arkansas River in Dardanelle to honor Lieutenant Mainhart and the two others killed in Yell County today.

