Police Arrest Suspect in Dry Cleaners Armed Robbery

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A suspect in connection with robbing a dry cleaners in Lexington was arrested Thursday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Police say Christopher Woods Edmonds was armed with a handgun when he demanded money from clerks Monday at the Lexington Dry Cleaners on Sunset Boulevard.
Edmonds is awaiting a bond hearing at Lexington County Detention Center.
© 2018 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs