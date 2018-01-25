Police Arrest Suspect in Dry Cleaners Armed Robbery

Christopher Woods Edmonds (Photo: Lexington Police Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A suspect in connection with robbing a dry cleaners in Lexington was arrested Thursday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say Christopher Woods Edmonds was armed with a handgun when he demanded money from clerks Monday at the Lexington Dry Cleaners on Sunset Boulevard.

Edmonds is awaiting a bond hearing at Lexington County Detention Center.

