Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Stole Pit Bull From Columbia Animal Shelter

(Photo: CPD)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police arrested one of two suspects in connection to a pit bull that was stolen from the city's animal shelter.

The female dog was stolen from the shelter, located at 127 Humane Lane, on January 20.

Raqwan Thompson, 19, was arrested at his home and Marlboro Street Friday and charged with burglary in the second degree and larceny. His bond has been set at $30,000.

Police are currently working to locate the dog.

© 2018 WLTX-TV