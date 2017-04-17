WLTX
Police: Attempted Murder Suspect Captured

Jennifer Harmon , wltx 10:35 PM. EDT April 17, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department tweeted out that the man they were looking for accused of attempted murder was captured.

Daquan Manning is accused of shooting at two people inside a car at 7124 Gavilan Ave. located in Northeast Columbia.  He was in police custody Monday night.   

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

A male victim did suffer serious injuries and he is continuing to receive medical treatment.

No further word on the capture of Manning. 

