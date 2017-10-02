Columbia Baby Tests Positive for Cocaine at Hospital, Woman Charged

Traketta Danielle Grant (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia woman is facing a charge after a baby brought into a hospital tested positive for cocaine, Columbia police report.

The suspect, 31-year-old Traketa Daniell Grant, has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Officers were called to the hospital Saturday morning in reference to an 11-month-old baby that had tested positive for drugs. According to hospital staff, the baby arrived at the hospital unresponsive and it appeared that the child had vomited on himself.

The baby boy is expected to be Ok, and is now in Department of Social Services(DSS) care.

Police and DSS also placed another two-month old-child in protective custody.

