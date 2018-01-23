Police: Body Found in Five Points, Foul Play Not Suspected

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department is responding to the scene of an unaccompanied death in Five Points Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say the body was found by walkers near the 900 block of Harden Street shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to officials.

Cause of death will be determined by the Richland County Coroner's Office.

© 2018 WLTX-TV