Police: Bond Denied for Man Who Shot into Family's Car

Shaquille Marique Leneau (Photo: Sumter Police Department)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Bond has been denied for a man the Sumter Police Department believe shot at a family member in December.

Deputies say 25-year-old Shaquille Marique Leneau fled the scene after shooting into the victim's car on December 31.

Leneau was later located and arrested without incident.

According to a report, the suspect also assaulted a family member and threatened to shoot two other individuals on December 20 and threatened other family members December 23.

Leneau is being held at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center.

