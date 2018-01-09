WLTX
Close

Police: Bond Denied for Man Who Shot into Family's Car

Amanda Hurley, wltx 4:01 PM. EST January 09, 2018

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Bond has been denied for a man the Sumter Police Department believe shot at a family member in December.

Deputies say 25-year-old Shaquille Marique Leneau fled the scene after shooting into the victim's car on December 31.

Leneau was later located and arrested without incident.

According to a report, the suspect also assaulted a family member and threatened to shoot two other individuals on December 20 and threatened other family members December 23.

Leneau is being held at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center.

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories