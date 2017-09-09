Police: Burglary Suspect Accused of Swiping $50K in Jewelry

Jewelry recovered by Columbia Police

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia police have arrested a man accussed of a series of home burglaries in the Lake Katherine area.

William Curtis Young, 20, is charged with seven counts of burglary-first and five counts of receiving stolen goods and grand larceny.

Young was captured Friday near the Old Woodlands area by Columbia Police Officers and Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

The suspect was initially spotted in the area, and after a brief foot chase, Young ran right into the the police investigator who’s assigned to the case.

William Curtis Young (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

He was immediately taken into custody.

Young is accused of breaking into several homes including on Kathwood Drive, Woodlake Drive, Quail Lane and Chimney Hill Road in mid-August to early September 2017. Once inside, he allegedly stole more than $49,000 worth of miscellaneous jewelry and silver flatware.

A majority of the stolen items have been recovered. Investigators tracked most of the items to a local jewelry store where Young allegedly sold the items.

