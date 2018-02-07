Police Chase in Cayce Ends in Crash on Assembly in Columbia

(Photo: Rich Owensby/WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A police chase in Cayce overnight ended in a crash into a utility pole in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday morning on Assembly Street near the old Capital City Stadium. One person trapped in the crashed vehicle was removed and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Cayce police say the pursuit began when an officer observed the vehicle driving recklessly on Knox Abbott Drive. Rather than stopping for the blue light, police say the suspect gave chase.

Investigators say the suspect will likely face charges of reckless driving and failure to stop for a blue light. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

As of 7:40 a.m., officers were still on the scene. Several lanes are currently blocked off while crews replace the utility pole, but traffic is said to be moving fine.

