Police: Child in Hospital After Accidental Shooting

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Officers are investigating what they call an accidental shooting where a child was sent to a hospital Saturday afternoon.

Officials from the Columbia Police Department say they responded to the Cyrpess Run Apartments located at the 3400 block of Broad River Road. They say it happened at around noon.

We are told that the gun was not properly secured.

