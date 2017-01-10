Police: Columbia Man Missing

Todd Baxley, 35, missing

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia Police need the public's help in locating a man who has been missing for almost a month.

Todd Henry Baxley, 35, was last seen by friends and relatives on Christmas Eve, his birthday. At this time it is not known if he left the area with someone or what he was wearing at the time.

Family members say its unusual for Baxley not to call or visit them.

If you might know where Todd Baxley could be you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.