Police Continue to Investigate Irmo Shooting

IRMO, SC (WLTX) - Irmo police say they are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred Wednesday behind Friarsgate Plaza, located at 7949 Broad River Road in Irmo.

Officers say they responded to a 9-1-1 reporting shots fired between two vehicles to find neither party at the scene. After patrolling the area, police say they located one of the vehicles in the 100 block of North Royal Tower Drive.

Investigators say they believe what appears to be a bullet hole in that vehicle resulted from the reported incident behind Friarsgate Plaza. The vehicle was reported as stolen out of Calhoun County, say police.

Police say they believe that a white male was in the other vehicle, described as a black Chevy Impala with possible damage from a recent accident.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

