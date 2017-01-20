Police: Females Assault Target Employee, Steals Cart Full of Items

(WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department is searching for two females who they say assaulted a Target employee and took several items Thursday.
Officials say the incident happened at the Target located on Garners Ferry Road. We are told two females pepper sprayed the store's loss prevention officer before leaving with a cart-full of merchandise.
Anyone with information regarding this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
