Police Helped Save Life of Victim Shot at Walmart

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The customer who was shot outside a gas station at Columbia Walmart is out of surgery and doing well, according to police.

Columbia police sent an update on social media about the man who was wounded earlier in the day at the Walmart on Bush River Road.

Officers say the victim is out of surgery after suffering an injury to his arm. Police say they were able to save the man's life by applying a tourniquet, which stopped the severe bleeding.

According to police, an armed suspect became agitated inside the Walmart, and ran out of the building and over to the gas station on the same property. The suspect then shot the victim, who was standing beside one of the pumps.

Responding officers then fired at the suspect after they say he approached them while holding the gun. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

