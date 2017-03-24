Police Identify Shoplifter Who Punched Employee In Face

Brittany Lynn Johnson (Photo: Lexington Police Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police have identified a woman who they say assaulted an employee after attempting to shoplift at a local department store.

Brittany Lynn Johnson, 32, of Blythewood was identified within 45 minutes of her picture being circulated on social media, police say.

Officers say at 8:30 p.m. on March 14, Johnson went in to Kohl's at 5440 Sunset Boulevard. She put several items into a bag she had brought with her, then walked out of the store without paying for them, according to police.

When a Kohl's employee followed Johnson into the parking lot and asked her to give the items back, officers say she punched the employee in the face, and then grabbed the employee's purse before fleeing in a silver sedan.

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating Johnson, who is wanted for strong arm robbery and shoplifting.

Anyone with information should contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 .

Tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

