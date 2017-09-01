Man Wanted for Armed Robbery of Downtown Columbia Bank

(Photo: Columbia Police Department/Surveillance)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Police are investigating the armed robbery of a downtown Columbia bank, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Columbia police have confirmed to News 19 that an armed robbery took place at Arthur State Bank, located at 1700 Gervais Street in downtown Columbia.

Police say a man presented a gun and demanded money from the teller before fleeing in a red pick-up truck. There were no injuries according to police.

Investigators have released a surveillance photo of the man, and are asking for the public's help to identify him.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

