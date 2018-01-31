Police Investigating Death of Midlands Man Found in Tractor-Trailer

Police officers patrolling the community in Camden now have another layer of protection, body cameras. (Photo: WLTX)

CAMDEN, SC (WLTX) - Police are investigating the death of a Sumter County man found dead in his 18-wheeler in Camden Tuesday, according to officials.

Carlton Brooks, 49, of Rembert was found in his truck outside the Black River Shell on Sumter Highway in Camden Tuesday afternoon, according to Kershaw County coroner David West. The cause of death is unknown.

Investigators say they believe Brooks, who was an owner-operator, had fueled up his truck before pulling up front and parking it. Officials say the truck did not have a trailer with it.

The Camden Police Department continues to investigate. An autopsy will be done in Newberry County, according to West.

