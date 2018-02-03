Police: One Victim Found in Deadly Columbia Shooting

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday.
One male victim was reportedly found dead on the 3000 block of Beaumont Avenue.
#CPDInvestigates | Deadly shooting at 3000 Beaumont Avenue. Male victim was found deceased. If you have info to help investigators, call Crimestoppers 1-CRIME-SC.— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 3, 2018
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC
