Police: One Victim Found in Deadly Columbia Shooting

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday.

One male victim was reportedly found dead on the 3000 block of Beaumont Avenue.

#CPDInvestigates | Deadly shooting at 3000 Beaumont Avenue. Male victim was found deceased. If you have info to help investigators, call Crimestoppers 1-CRIME-SC. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 3, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

© 2018 WLTX-TV