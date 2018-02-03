WLTX
Police: One Victim Found in Deadly Columbia Shooting

Amanda Hurley, wltx 4:31 PM. EST February 03, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday.

One male victim was reportedly found dead on the 3000 block of Beaumont Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

