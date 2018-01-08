Police Investigating Shooting on Harden Street

Police lights.

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Officers are investigating a shooting in the 3300 block of Harden Street, not far from Palmetto Health Richland, according to the Columbia Police Department.

No injuries are reported at this time, according to police.

Investigators say they are speaking with witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

