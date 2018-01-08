Police Investigating Shooting on Harden Street

WLTX
January 08, 2018

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Officers are investigating a shooting in the 3300 block of Harden Street, not far from Palmetto Health Richland, according to the Columbia Police Department.

No injuries are reported at this time, according to police.

Investigators say they are speaking with witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 19 on air, online and on social media for updates as they become available.

