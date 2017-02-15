Police Look For Man Who Robbed Subway

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia police are looking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
According to police, a suspect, armed with a knife, demanded money from the register at the Subway restaurant located on Devine Street shortly before 3 AM last Friday. No one was injured.
If you think you know who this man is, you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs