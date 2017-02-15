WLTX
Police Look For Man Who Robbed Subway

wltx 4:49 PM. EST February 15, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia police are looking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. 

According to police, a suspect, armed with a knife, demanded money from the register at the Subway restaurant located on Devine Street shortly before 3 AM last Friday.   No one was injured. 

If you think you know who this man is, you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. 

 

