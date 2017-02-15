Police Look For Man Who Robbed Subway

Columbia police are looking for this man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Subway on Devine Street.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia police are looking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, a suspect, armed with a knife, demanded money from the register at the Subway restaurant located on Devine Street shortly before 3 AM last Friday. No one was injured.

If you think you know who this man is, you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

