WLTX
Close

Man Shot on Main Street in Downtown Columbia

wltx 11:48 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)  - Columbia police say a man was shot in the leg late Monday night in downtown Columbia.

The shooting occurred at 1200 Hampton Street, which is outside the Marriott Hotel a little after 10 p.m.

Police say a man told them he was injured in the leg.  The victim was then taken to a local hospital. 

If you know anything about this incident you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.  

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories