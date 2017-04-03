Man Shot on Main Street in Downtown Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say a man was shot in the leg late Monday night in downtown Columbia.

The shooting occurred at 1200 Hampton Street, which is outside the Marriott Hotel a little after 10 p.m.

Police say a man told them he was injured in the leg. The victim was then taken to a local hospital.

If you know anything about this incident you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV