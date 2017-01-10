Police: Man Wanted in Hit and Run, Caught

Antonia Burkett

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia Police have arrested the suspect wanted in a hit and run that injured a child.

Antoino Burkett is charged with hit and run (personal injury)m failure to render aid and giving false information to the police.

Burkett is alleged to have struck a 4-year-old child last month while driving on Two Notch Road.

With the help of a CrimeStoppers tip, Burkett was found at an apartment complex at Faraway Drive.