Police: Man Wanted in Hit and Run, Caught

wltx 8:57 PM. EST January 10, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia Police have arrested the suspect wanted in a hit and run that injured a child. 

Antoino Burkett is charged with hit and run (personal injury)m failure to render aid and giving false information to the police.

 Burkett is alleged to have struck a 4-year-old child last month while driving on Two Notch Road.  

With the help of a CrimeStoppers tip, Burkett was found at an apartment complex at Faraway Drive.  


