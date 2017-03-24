Police: Man Who Stole Elderly Woman's Car Arrested

(Photo: Lexington Police Department)

Lexington, SC - (WLTX) A man who pretended to help a woman find her car and instead stole it is behind bars.

Timothy Roberts was arrested early Friday afternoon and has been charged with Grand Larceny, driving under suspension and he had two previous bench warrants.

According to police, Roberts offered to "assist" an 84-year old woman find her car in the parking lot of the Lexington County Administration building. After she paid her taxes was having a little trouble remembering where her car was and Roberts, who had just been to court, took the victim's keys and never returned them or the car.

The victim's car has been recovered and is being returned to her.

Police are thanking those for getting out the word about Roberts since an anonymous tip led to his arrest.

© 2017 WLTX-TV