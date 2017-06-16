Police Need Your Help to Find Car With Stolen Dog Inside

(Photo: Surveillance Video/West Columbia Police Department)

Police need your help to find a stolen car with the owner's pet dog inside, according to the West Columbia Police Department.

Police say they believe the man pictured below stole a white, 4-door Honda Accord (Tag No. 8279DP) from the Triangle City area of West Columbia on June 10 with the owner's pet Chihuahua inside. The Chihuahua is black and brown, and answers to Boo Boo.

Another person driving a black Chevy Cruze may also be involved in the theft, according to police. That vehicle is pictured below.

If you have any information about the suspect, the theft OR if you have come across a stray black and brown Chihuahua, please call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.

You can also contact contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Here is another view of the suspect.





(Photo: Surveillance Video/West Columbia Police Department)

