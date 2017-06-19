Dog Stolen with Car Found, Reunited With Owner

Boo Boo, who was stolen along with his owner's car, has been found and reunited with his person. (Photo: West Columbia Police Department)

Boo Boo, the chihuahua who was stolen along with his owner's car, has been found and reunited with his person, according to a post on the West Columbia Police Department's Facebook page Monday.

While there's no word on the status of the stolen car, West Columbia police say they are questioning someone who is in custody. In the meantime, Boo Boo has been reunited with his owner and both are clearly very happy to be back together.

Police said last week they believe the man pictured below stole a white, 4-door Honda Accord (Tag No. 8279DP) from the Triangle City area of West Columbia on June 10 with the owner's pet Chihuahua, Boo Boo, inside.

Police said another person driving a black Chevy Cruze, pictured below, may also be involved in the theft.

If you have any information about the suspect or the theft, please call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.

You can also contact contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

