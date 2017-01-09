Police Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jim Gandy's Weather Forecast
-
Police Charge Woman With Fatal Stabbing
-
Kershaw Deputies Searching for Missing man
-
4 dead in Lexington County Murder-Suicide
-
4 Dead in Lexington Murder-Suicide
-
Lawmakers Prefiles Bill To Require School Uniforms
-
Our Facebook Followers' Babies of 2016
-
Old Barnwell Deaths Investigation
-
Dylann Roof Sentencing Trial Begins Tomorrow
-
Toddler saves twin brother from under dresser
More Stories
-
Men Accused of Dragging Midlands Deputy with CarJan. 9, 2017, 2:14 p.m.
-
Police: Suspect Who Killed Orlando Officer Killed…Jan. 9, 2017, 11:20 a.m.
-
Spurrier Says He's Not Pulling Against ClemsonJan. 9, 2017, 4:58 p.m.